Police find suitcase used as seat in Ipswich people carrier

PUBLISHED: 11:46 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 04 February 2019

The car, stopped in Ipswich, had no back seats - instead there was one adult was perched on a suitcase in the rear Picture: NSRAPT

The car, stopped in Ipswich, had no back seats - instead there was one adult was perched on a suitcase in the rear Picture: NSRAPT

Archant

A passenger perched on a suitcase for a seat was discovered by police when they stopped a vehicle in Ipswich.

The passenger was found sitting on the suitcase when police pulled over a seven-seater silver Ford Galaxy people carrier.

But the rear seats had been removed and the passenger was found sitting on a suitcase where the seats should have been.

The vehicle was stopped by officers of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team while they were monitoring the roads on Sunday February 3.

When they examined the vehicle, they discovered someone had made ad hoc alterations to the back of the car - leaving one passenger sat on a suitcase where there should be a car seat.

The force warns about the four most dangerous things a driver can do - talking on a mobile, driving under the influence, speeding and not wearing a seatbelt - and this creative modification was in breach of the last one.

In a tweet the unit said: “Officers stopped this car in Ipswich and found that all the rear seats had been removed but there was an adult sat in the rear on a suitcase instead of a seat.”

