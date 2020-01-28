Teenagers arrested after man punched in the face in Ipswich town centre

Two teenage boys have been arrested following an attempted robbery in Fore Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Two boys aged 16 and 13 have been arrested after a man was punched in the face and asked to hand over money near Ipswich town centre.

The attempted robbery happened in Fore Street, shortly after midnight on Tuesday, January 28.

A man, 21, was approached by two people who demanded he hand over money and his watch.

The man refused to hand anything over and went to walk away, before one of the males hit him in the face - causing his glasses to break.

The two left the scene, walking in the direction of Suffolk New College.

Later that morning, two teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they remain.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that could aid police in their inquiry, should contact Ipswich CID, quoting crime reference 37/5628/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.