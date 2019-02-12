Sunny

Share your memories of Fore Street Pool to mark its 125th birthday

PUBLISHED: 15:56 25 February 2019

Fore Street Pool in Ipswich celebrates 125 years Picture:

Fore Street Pool in Ipswich celebrates 125 years Picture:

Archant

Free swimming, sub aqua sessions and an heritage display are all being offered to celebrate Fore Street Pool in Ipswich 125th birthday.

Fore Street Pool or Fore Street Baths, as it is known to some people, will turn 125 years old at the end of next month.

To mark the occasion an array of events are taking place across the anniversary weekend March 23 and 24.

Sub aqua sessions, a life-saving championship and free public swimming will take place at the venue across the weekend.

There will also be heritage displays containing memories from Fore Street, Crown Pools, Broomhill and St Matthew’s Baths.

To commemorate the milestone, we would also like to gather your memories of the venue to produce a birthday article.

You can share your memories with us by filling in the Google form above.

For those of you who like a challenge, Ipswich Borough Council is issuing a month-long 125 challenge. To complete the task and receive a certificate, you have to swim 125 lengths of the pool during March.

The iconic Victorian pool opened in March 1894 and has seen thousands swim through its waters.

In fact, 28,000 people visited the pool in the first 12 months.

The pool has also grown in size since it opened. It was originally 72 feet and is now 75ft to allow racing galas to be held.

