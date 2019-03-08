Man who drove along Fore Street at 75mph before crashing is jailed

The driver reached speeds of upto 75mph in Fore Street, Ipswich Archant

A Stowmarket man who crashed a stolen van into a wall during a police chase in Ipswich has been jailed for three years.

Shane Wilson took the van from a house in Stowmarket after stealing the keys during a burglary and drove it to Ipswich where he drove it closely behind a car driven by his former partner who he was banned from contacting by a restraining order.

At one stage Wilson had pulled alongside the woman's car and during a conversation with her he asked her not to call the police, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The woman had reported the incident to a police officer on stationary patrol near St Augustine's Church and when Wilson drove past the officer followed him, said Michael Crimp, prosecuting.

Wilson had then driven the wrong way round two roundabouts near Ransomes Europark and had then reached speeds of up to 75mph in Fore Hamlet and Bishops Hill before crashing the van into a wall in Felixstowe Road.

Wilson, 21, of Hill Rise, Stowmarket, admitted burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and breaching a restraining order in August.

He was banned from driving for four years.