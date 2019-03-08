Region treated to sunny skies as calm spell continues

It is set to be a calm and sunny week in East Anglia

Suffolk and Essex will once again bask in spring-like conditions this week, as any remnants of past storms are replaced with sunny spells and patchy cloud.

E Anglia today: Mainly dry with sunny spells and some patchy cloud, especially into the afternoon. Feeling chilly in a blustery northwesterly wind, especially at first and near the coast, although winds easing later. Highs reaching around 12C. pic.twitter.com/Z7lEkdaC8Z — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) March 25, 2019

Experts are predicting another settled week in East Anglia, as the region embraces Spring ahead of the clocks going forward this weekend.

Chris Bell, forecaster for Weatherquest, said things will start off “breezy near the coast, especially in the morning,” and temperatures will climb by a degree per day as the week goes on – eventually reaching heights of 15C or 16C.

“It is a fairly sunny day coming up,” he said.

“This will probably be the windiest day this week. The next few days will be fairly calm.”

With the mercury peaking at 10C or 11C today, but mainly staying in single figures, Mr Bell said temperatures are looking “average for this time of year”.

However things will feel warmer as the week goes on – with temperatures climbing a little higher tomorrow, and up to 16C thereafter.

As we get closer Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 31, the region should not see any more frost and rain is unlikely.

Clocks will go forward by one hour in the early hours of Sunday, making darker mornings but lighter evenings as we approach summer.