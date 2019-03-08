Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Region treated to sunny skies as calm spell continues

PUBLISHED: 07:24 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:24 25 March 2019

It is set to be a calm and sunny week in East Anglia Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

It is set to be a calm and sunny week in East Anglia Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

This content is subject to copyright.

Suffolk and Essex will once again bask in spring-like conditions this week, as any remnants of past storms are replaced with sunny spells and patchy cloud.

Experts are predicting another settled week in East Anglia, as the region embraces Spring ahead of the clocks going forward this weekend.

Chris Bell, forecaster for Weatherquest, said things will start off “breezy near the coast, especially in the morning,” and temperatures will climb by a degree per day as the week goes on – eventually reaching heights of 15C or 16C.

“It is a fairly sunny day coming up,” he said.

“This will probably be the windiest day this week. The next few days will be fairly calm.”

With the mercury peaking at 10C or 11C today, but mainly staying in single figures, Mr Bell said temperatures are looking “average for this time of year”.

However things will feel warmer as the week goes on – with temperatures climbing a little higher tomorrow, and up to 16C thereafter.

As we get closer Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 31, the region should not see any more frost and rain is unlikely.

Clocks will go forward by one hour in the early hours of Sunday, making darker mornings but lighter evenings as we approach summer.

Most Read

Car found with 15 people packed inside including two in the boot, say police

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

‘One life is too much’: Residents react to fatal crash on busy Ipswich road

Star Lane in Ipswich, close to where the accident happened. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Most Read

Car found with 15 people packed inside including two in the boot, say police

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

‘One life is too much’: Residents react to fatal crash on busy Ipswich road

Star Lane in Ipswich, close to where the accident happened. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Former EADT and Star sports reporter completes first half marathon for charity

Chris Brammer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Region treated to sunny skies as calm spell continues

It is set to be a calm and sunny week in East Anglia Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

£2.6million NHS cash for Suffolk to target dangerous link between mental and physical health

Generic view inside Ipswich Hospital. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists