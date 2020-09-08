Strong police presence remains where boy, 15, was shot in Kesgrave

A police cordon remains in place at Friends Walk in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A police cordon remains in place around the scene where a Year 11 student was shot in Kesgrave.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police remain on the scene in Kesgrave where a 15-year-old boy was shot yesterday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Police remain on the scene in Kesgrave where a 15-year-old boy was shot yesterday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two uniformed officers were this morning standing outside Friends Walk, where the shooting took place. The road is still closed with police tape.

A white police forensics tent can also still be seen, while at the entrance to the cul-de-sac there is a pre-fabricated police pod.

Yesterday, a Kesgrave High School pupil, aged 15, was shot around 8.40am while on his way to school.

He was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital at around 10am. Last night, police said he remained in a critical condition receiving medical treatment.

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave yesterday remains in a critical condition Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave yesterday remains in a critical condition Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police have since confirmed a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich.

The boy, from the Woodbridge area, remains in police custody for questioning.

Assistant chief constable Rob Jones said officers are treating the incident as an isolated attack.

Mr Jones said: “Our immediate thoughts at this time are with the victim of this horrific incident and his family, who we are providing full support to.

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave yesterday remains in a critical condition Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave yesterday remains in a critical condition Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“I understand this attack will have caused a great deal of alarm and distress to the people of Kesgrave and the surrounding area, but we are now satisfied that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the local community.

“Our priority is to keep everyone safe and I would like to stress that crimes such as this are extremely rare in Suffolk. This is an area with a number of schools nearby and going forward, parents should not be concerned about dropping off or collecting their children.

“However, there will be additional officers on patrol in Kesgrave to provide reassurance and I would encourage anyone with any concerns or information to speak to them.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 52067/20.

A 15-year-old boy was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A 15-year-old boy was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.