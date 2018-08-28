Rain

Former taxi driver denies sex charges against boy

PUBLISHED: 17:05 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 10 January 2019

The scales of justice

The scales of justice

Archant

A former taxi driver from Suffolk accused of sexually assaulting a schoolboy more than a decade ago “completely” denied the allegations following his arrest.

Peter Moxon was arrested by police on suspicion of raping and sexually assaulting the boy in August 2015, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

In a prepared statement he denied behaving in a sexual way towards the boy and said he had never touched an intimate part of his body.

In a further prepared statement in September 2016 he admitted staying in a hotel with the boy but said there had been no sexual contact between them.

In the statement Moxon said he “completely” denied the allegations.

Moxon, 76, of Old Rectory Close, Barham, has denied three offences of indecent assault, five of sexual assault, two of rape and two offences of causing or inciting a boy to engage in sexual activity.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between 2003 and 2006.

Richard Burrington, prosecuting, has told the court Moxon was working as a taxi driver at the time of the alleged offences.

The case continues.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

