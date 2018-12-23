New buyer may have been found for historic Ipswich landmark

The former BUPA Anglesea Heights Care Home in Ipswich is understood to have been sold - although mystery remains over the identity of the new owners.

BUPA announced in February that the site would be closing due to ‘lack of local demand’ as it was revealed just 40 people were living there, despite there being capacity for 120.

Last month a planning application was submitted to Ipswich Borough Council to clean up the site - including strimming grass areas and removing weeds from car parks and access paths - although no buyer had yet been found.

At the time, a council spokesman said the site was still up for sale and welcomed early proposals from any new owners.

However, it is now understood that the site has been sold but who the new owners are, and what plans they have for the site, is yet to be revealed.

The historic site has been a popular landmark in the town, standing high on Ipswich’s skyline looking up Berners Street.

It was once the home of Anglesea Road Hospital which opened in 1836 with 50 beds, with the building later extended to a third storey in 1869 and a children’s ward added in 1875.

But due to the difficult access to the site and lack of car parking for staff more of its services were moved to Ipswich Hospital’s Heath Road site.

All services had been moved by 1988 and it opened as Anglesea Heights care home in 1991.