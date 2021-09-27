Family reunite to celebrate Tony's 105th birthday - and a new arrival

Published: 12:10 PM September 27, 2021

After a long separation, Tony and his family were able to celebrate together this year - Credit: Vikki Pyatt

It was a double celebration for former tank commander Tony Pyatt last week – on his 105th birthday he also got news of the birth of his 16th great-grandchild.

The former editor of the Evening Star, now the Ipswich Star, was able to be with his family for the special day.

Granddaughter Vikki Pyatt said: “After a long separation due to the pandemic, we were so fortunate to be able to get together to hold a close family celebration for Tony’s 105th birthday along with a small representation from the Royal Tank Regiment.

“We celebrated in the gardens of Grove Court Care Home in Woodbridge.

“Tony’s daughter managed to travel from Norway for the first time since 2019 and two of Tony’s 13 grandchildren were able to attend.

“To add to the celebrations his 16th great grandchild was born in the early hours of his birthday.”

Born in Kent, Mr Pyatt’s family moved to East Anglia when he was young. He attended Wisbech Grammar School – and started his journalism career on the Wisbech Standard when he was a teenager.

When the Second World War broke out, he joined the Royal Tank Regiment and rose to rank of lieutenant, playing his part in the D-Day landings in 1944.

Tony Pyatt celebrated his 105th birthday at Grove Court care home. - Credit: Vikki Pyatt

On that day, he was a signals officer in charge of communications, landing on the beachhead at Gold Beach.

One of the honours bestowed on him for his efforts during war was the Chevalier of the Order of Légion d’Honneur, which was awarded by the French government for helping to liberate the country.

After the war, Mr Pyatt moved back to Suffolk to continue his illustrious journalism career.

He covered many important stories for Ipswich, including the town’s FA Cup win in 1978.

Mr Pyatt’s retirement was used to travel and work with trainee journalists coming up through universities and the National Council for the Training of Journalists.

He now lives at Grove Court Care Home, and has written memoirs about his life.