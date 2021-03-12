News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Tributes paid to much-loved shopkeeper who was town's mayor three times

Richard Cornwell

Published: 11:30 AM March 12, 2021   
Cyril and Jean Webb outside their shop J&C Webb in Orwell Road, Felixstowe 

- Credit: ANDY ABBOTT

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved, kind and warm-hearted man who served his home town as mayor three times.

Cyril Webb has been hailed as a great ambassador for Felixstowe, where he grew up, ran a town centre shop and represented his community on countless organisations over the years.

Mr Webb, 84, whose funeral was held this week, ran with his wife Jean the luggage and travel goods and gift shop J&C Webb in the town centre.

Cyril and Jean Webb with the galleon of flowers 3D floral sculpture outside Felixstowe Leisure Centre

- Credit: JOHN KERR

The couple had launched the shop in Hamilton Road in the early 1970s and later, in 1986, moved the business to Orwell Road. It closed in 2019 as they retired. 

They had been married for more than 60 years, having known each other since they were teenagers - having met through the youth club of a local church where Jean sang in the youth choir. 

Mayor of Felixtowe, Cyril Webb bowling the first wood at Felixstowe and Suffolk Bowls Club

- Credit: JOHN KERR

Mr Webb trained as a pastry cook/confectioner at Bonnet in Felixstowe before they launched their own business.

Their great love has always been Felixstowe, where they brought up their two sons and immersed themselves in the community.

Mr Webb served on Felixstowe Town Council from 1979 to 2015, almost 36 years of unbroken service and serving as its chairman of plans for many years. He was Mayor of Felixstowe three times - the last in 2005 - with Jean accompanying him as mayoress.

Cyril Webb with the Rugby World Cup, the Webb Ellis trophy

- Credit: OWEN HINES

He also served on Suffolk Coastal District Council for more than 20 years and was also chairman at one time.

He was a school governor at Orwell High, serving as chairman, and for many years sat on the committee of the Felixstowe Chamber of Trade. He also gave his support to many local charities and organisations. 

Felixstowe councillor Mike Deacon said Mr Webb was a "kindly man with a warm and jocular nature" who was respected and liked by everyone.

Cyril and Jean Webb when they were mayor and mayoress in 2005 making a Christmas Day visit to some of the nursing staff at the Bartlet Hospital Felixstowe 

- Credit: OWEN HINES

He said: "He had the important ability to be able to listen. When he was in the chair for a meeting though he was a great stickler for observing proper protocols.

"Cyril worked very hard for our town and will be greatly missed."

The Mayor and Mayoress of Felixstowe, Cyril and Jean Webb, opening the new IT suite at East Suffolk

- Credit: JOHN KERR

Mr Deacon said Mr Webb had also been a great supporter of Felixstowe's twinning friendship with Wesel and Salzwedel.

Rev Penny Brinkley said: "Cyril was always such a great ambassador for our town. He always treated everyone the same. It was a privilege to have known him."

Mayor and mayoress of Felixstowe, Cyril and Jean Webb unveil a mosaic at Felixstowe rail station

- Credit: RICHARD SNASDELL


Suffolk
Felixstowe News

