WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST Archant

Dozens of firefighters have been tackling a huge inferno that has engulfed the former Fisons site in Paper Mill Lane.

These stunning shots show the entire shell of the building in flames, and a plume of smoke visible for miles around.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 4.58am to the blaze, which is affecting two four-storey buildings on the site in Paper Mill Lane, just outside Ipswich.

People described hearing explosions and popping noises as far away as Ipswich town centre, caused by LPG cylinders which are inside the building.

Emma Helyard, 32, lives in Paper Mill Lane with her husband, daughter and two dogs.

She said: “I was asleep this morning and heard what I thought was roadworks.

“It was a massive inferno. We saw five or six fire trucks and then a few cars which were being turned around.

“I have never seen anything like it. The noise as well – constant banging and popping. There were bits of building falling.

“I have been here about four years. There has been so many fires – there's constantly fires there.”

A fire service spokesman said people were being asked to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows shut, because of the huge plumes of smoke.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service group commander Ian Mallet said the cause was believed to be “of suspicious origin”.