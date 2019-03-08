Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

PUBLISHED: 09:06 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 06 May 2019

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Archant

Dozens of firefighters have been tackling a huge inferno that has engulfed the former Fisons site in Paper Mill Lane.

These stunning shots show the entire shell of the building in flames, and a plume of smoke visible for miles around.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 4.58am to the blaze, which is affecting two four-storey buildings on the site in Paper Mill Lane, just outside Ipswich.

MORE: People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

People described hearing explosions and popping noises as far away as Ipswich town centre, caused by LPG cylinders which are inside the building.

You may also want to watch:

Emma Helyard, 32, lives in Paper Mill Lane with her husband, daughter and two dogs.

She said: “I was asleep this morning and heard what I thought was roadworks.

“It was a massive inferno. We saw five or six fire trucks and then a few cars which were being turned around.

“I have never seen anything like it. The noise as well – constant banging and popping. There were bits of building falling.

“I have been here about four years. There has been so many fires – there's constantly fires there.”

A fire service spokesman said people were being asked to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows shut, because of the huge plumes of smoke.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service group commander Ian Mallet said the cause was believed to be “of suspicious origin”.

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Man and woman taken to hospital after ‘incident’ in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

No trouble from fans as home and away celebrate ‘Ipswich Town relegation party’

Town fans singing late in the Ipswich Town v Leeds United game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Man and woman taken to hospital after ‘incident’ in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

No trouble from fans as home and away celebrate ‘Ipswich Town relegation party’

Town fans singing late in the Ipswich Town v Leeds United game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

The Line of Duty finale was a letdown, let’s be honest. We had worked out all the big twists already

Was Ted 'H'? We thought not, and it seems not. Photo: (C) World Productions Ltd - Photographer: Aidan Monaghan

Suffolk’s next biggest killer? Fears drastically ageing population will spark sharp rise in deaths by loneliness

Age UK Suffolk has warned that more people could die from loneliness than from cancer or smoking in the future, due to the county's rising population. Picture: PA/Thinkstockphotos

Freak gust of wind causes damage as roof ‘blown off’ Ipswich Wanderers FC stand

Ipswich Wanderers' ground has been damaged by storms. Picture: JOE TOPPLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists