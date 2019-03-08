Former Glastonbury stars to perform at Ipswich One Big Multicultural Festival

A popular Suffolk band who previously played at Glastonbury is to perform at this year's One Big Multicultural Festival in Ipswich.

Local rockabilly band J.S. & the Lockerbillies will take to the stage at Alexandra Park for the annual festival, now in its ninth year.

The festival, organised by BSC Multicultural Services and supported by the Arts Council, is free to all and attracts more than 8,000 visitors every year.

The family-friendly event hopes to highlight the best of multiculturalism while bringing song, dance, food and football in order to challenge discrimination.

Lead singer Josh Locke said: "This is a great festival all about bringing people together from a whole host of cultures. A love of music is something we all share.

"J.S. & the Lockerbillies are planning to rock your socks off with a collection of cult classics, shaking show-stoppers and rocking rollers from the golden age of living."

Held on September 1 from 12pm, the band will be joined by performers from across the world - including West Africa, China and India.