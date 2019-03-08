E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Former Glastonbury stars to perform at Ipswich One Big Multicultural Festival

PUBLISHED: 13:20 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 06 August 2019

J.S. & the Lockerbillies will take to the stage at Alexandra Park for Ipswich's One Big Multicultural Festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

J.S. & the Lockerbillies will take to the stage at Alexandra Park for Ipswich's One Big Multicultural Festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A popular Suffolk band who previously played at Glastonbury is to perform at this year's One Big Multicultural Festival in Ipswich.

Local rockabilly band J.S. & the Lockerbillies will take to the stage at Alexandra Park for the annual festival, now in its ninth year.

The festival, organised by BSC Multicultural Services and supported by the Arts Council, is free to all and attracts more than 8,000 visitors every year.

You may also want to watch:

The family-friendly event hopes to highlight the best of multiculturalism while bringing song, dance, food and football in order to challenge discrimination.

Lead singer Josh Locke said: "This is a great festival all about bringing people together from a whole host of cultures. A love of music is something we all share.

"J.S. & the Lockerbillies are planning to rock your socks off with a collection of cult classics, shaking show-stoppers and rocking rollers from the golden age of living."

Held on September 1 from 12pm, the band will be joined by performers from across the world - including West Africa, China and India.

Most Read

‘He was loved by so many people’ – Tributes pour in for popular BMX rider

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Woman shaken after teen throws liquid over her while walking child

A woman walking with her child had liquid thrown over her near Stoke High School in Maidenhall Approach Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Last sign of former Franciscan Way subway in Ipswich to be filled in

The former subway entrance in Franciscan Way is to be filled in this month. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich council won’t make money out of Ed Sheeran park and ride

The crowds will be back in Chantry Park for the Ed Sheeran concerts - but where will their car parking fees go? File Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Most Read

‘He was loved by so many people’ – Tributes pour in for popular BMX rider

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Woman shaken after teen throws liquid over her while walking child

A woman walking with her child had liquid thrown over her near Stoke High School in Maidenhall Approach Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Last sign of former Franciscan Way subway in Ipswich to be filled in

The former subway entrance in Franciscan Way is to be filled in this month. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich council won’t make money out of Ed Sheeran park and ride

The crowds will be back in Chantry Park for the Ed Sheeran concerts - but where will their car parking fees go? File Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Latest from the Ipswich Star

£40 million of heroin seized at Felixstowe - one of largest seizures in UK

Officers from Border Force and the NCA removed a container from a vessel in Felixstowe in which approximately 398 Kilograms of heroin was concealed within a cover load of towls and bathrobes Picture: NCA

Review: The Boys, Amazon Prime: “Sublime satire that flips the superhero genre on its head”

The Boys (C) Amazon Prime

Car comes off road and collides with tree in High Street

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash in Walton High Street Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

‘The squad is probably as good as it gets in this division’ – Garbutt says Town have ‘massive confidence’ ahead of Sunderland clash

Luke Garbutt celebrates Town's 1-0 win at Burton Abion, on the opening day of the season. Picture: PAGEPIX

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists