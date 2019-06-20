Sunshine and Showers

Former Ipswich hospice nurse sanctioned for issuing wrong medicine dosages

20 June, 2019 - 07:30
Tony Brown worked at St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich from October, 2016 to January, 2018 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Tony Brown worked at St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich from October, 2016 to January, 2018 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Archant

A nurse who failed to administer medicine and delivered the wrong doses to patients while working at an Ipswich hospice has been slapped with a two-year improvement order.

Tony Brown, who worked at St Elizabeth Hospice between October 31, 2016 and January 25, 2018 - when he resigned - was referred to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) on January 30, 2018 in relation to concerns regarding his practice.

The concerns - which involved safe administration of medication and record keeping - spanned a 13-month period beginning in December 2016.

In a panel hearing on May 14, the NMC found that Mr Brown "would consistently fail to record when medication was administered, administer the wrong dosage of medication or fail to administer medication to numerous patients throughout the hospice".

There were 13 patients included in the referral.

A spokeswoman for St Elizabeth Hospice said Mr Brown resigned from his post following a performance review and that no patients were harmed as a result.

The NMC said Mr Brown made "repeated errors linked to fundamental nursing practices over a 13-month period despite training and support".

The panel added that his "failings placed multiple patients at a substantial risk of unwarranted harm".

However, it was noted that the NMC had no other concerns about Mr Brown's practice, and no patients were harmed as a result of the incidents leading to the referral.

Mr Brown, who did not attend the hearing in London, agreed that "his actions in relation to the charges amounted to lack of competence".

A spokeswoman for St Elizabeth Hospice said: "Tony Brown was employed as a registered nurse at the hospice.

"Mr Brown resigned from his post following a performance review and hospice policies and procedures were followed.

"No patients were harmed while coming into contact with Mr Brown, and as is normal in such circumstances for registered nurses, the Nursing and Midwifery Council have reviewed his registration and implemented an improvement order on Mr Brown."

The NMC agreed a conditions of practice order for a period of two years with a review.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

