Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 29°C

min temp: 18°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Former Ipswich Toby Carvery manager cleared of stealing from safe

PUBLISHED: 18:33 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:33 26 July 2019

Darren Jones has been cleared of stealing from the safe at the Toby Carvery branch in Edith Cook Way, Ipswich, where we worked Picture: ARCHANT

Darren Jones has been cleared of stealing from the safe at the Toby Carvery branch in Edith Cook Way, Ipswich, where we worked Picture: ARCHANT

A former manager at a Toby Carvery in Ipswich has been cleared of stealing more than £3,000 from a safe on the day he quit his job,

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Darren Jones, 40, of Chinook, Colchester, who denied stealing £3,225 from his employers.

Giving evidence during his trial, Jones said he had decided to leave his job because he was unhappy with the way he had been treated by his employer and was worried about the effect the job was having on his health.

He denied stealing £3,225 from a safe at the branch in Edith Cook Way, Ipswich, before he walked out and trying to create a defence for himself by leaving the safe keys on his desk where they could have been picked up by someone else.

You may also want to watch:

Jones said there were potentially three other employees who could have taken the money.

Jones was captured on CCTV entering the premises at 7.07am on April 23, 2017, and going into the office before leaving around 15 minutes later.

Another member of staff subsequently noticed the office door had been left open and saw a note from Jones saying he had quit his job.

When a safe was checked it was discovered that £3,225 takings were missing.

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Bus driver hailed after double-decker consumed by flames on A12

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at around 10.45am Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Bus driver hailed after double-decker consumed by flames on A12

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at around 10.45am Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Latest from the Ipswich Star

CCTV image released as police appeal for witnesses over bid to kidnap toddler

Do you recognise this woman? Officers would like to speak to her in connection with an attempted toddler kidnapping Picture: BTP

Bus driver hailed after double-decker consumed by flames on A12

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at around 10.45am Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘A scandal’ – £31m spent on academy transfers included £550k to takeover failing Ipswich school

Paradigm Trust chief executive Bill Holledge at Ipswich Academy Picture: JASON NOBLE

Former Ipswich Toby Carvery manager cleared of stealing from safe

Darren Jones has been cleared of stealing from the safe at the Toby Carvery branch in Edith Cook Way, Ipswich, where we worked Picture: ARCHANT

How do you tell if your child is struggling with their mental health or developing an eating disorder?

Beth Mosley has been working with pupils at Thurston Community College Picture: NHS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists