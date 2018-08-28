Tribute evening to Kevin Beattie

Ipswich Town’s Kevin Beattie in 1977. Owen Hines

Ipswich Town FC heroes Paul Mariner, Eric Gates and Brian Talbot will pay tribute to club legend Kevin Beattie at a fundraising evening.

‘A Night To remember Kevin Beattie’ takes place at the Royal Hotel in Clacton on February 26 and will see the stars reminisce about their time at Portman Road and of Kevin, who died suddenly last year.

The evening has been organised with the help of the Professional Footballers Association by Malcolm Thompson, who was a friend of the late star.

He said: “I grew up watching Kevin from the terraces and I was lucky enough to later get to know him in later life and we would reminisce about games.

“His passing was a terrible shock and I wanted to do something for the fans who couldn’t make the funeral procession to say good-bye.”

The evening will feature an auction of signed football shirts and memorabilia, including a Salford City shirt signed by the Class of 92 thta inckluded Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs. All proceeds will go to Kevin Beattie’s family.

The evening starts at 7pm. Tickets cost £5, email Malcolm for more details.