Former Ipswich Town star forced to declare bankruptcy

PUBLISHED: 07:20 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:26 15 January 2019

Marcus Bent in action for Ipswich Town against FK Sartid in the Uefa Cup. The former Town star has been declared bankrupt Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Marcus Bent in action for Ipswich Town against FK Sartid in the Uefa Cup. The former Town star has been declared bankrupt Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Former Ipswich Town striker Marcus Bent has been declared bankrupt in the High Court.

Ipswich captain Matt Holland (left) congratulates team mate Marcus Bent after Bent scores against Preston in the 3-0 win for the Blues at Portman Road in January 2003 Picture: ANDREW PARSONSIpswich captain Matt Holland (left) congratulates team mate Marcus Bent after Bent scores against Preston in the 3-0 win for the Blues at Portman Road in January 2003 Picture: ANDREW PARSONS

Bent, 40, who made 61 appearances for Town and scored 21 goals, reportedly earned £1million a year at his peak and also enjoyed spells with Everton, Leicester City, Blackburn Rovers and Crystal Palace.

The striker signed for Town in 2001 and despite scoring nine goals in 22 league starts, George Burley’s men were relegated from the Premier League in the 2001/2 season.

Public records show Bent, who has addresses in both Manchester and Surrey, has been forced to declare himself bankrupt.

The latest news comes four years after the former Town star was involved in a cocaine-fuelled stand-off with police in which he confronted two officers with a meat cleaver and a kitchen knife.

Namesakes Darren and Marcus Bent during their time together at Portman Road. Marcus Bent has been declared bankrupt Picture: SIMON PARKERNamesakes Darren and Marcus Bent during their time together at Portman Road. Marcus Bent has been declared bankrupt Picture: SIMON PARKER

He was sentenced to a 12-month jail sentence suspended for two years, ordered to pay £500 compensation to each of the officers, £1,500 court fees, 200 hours community service, a two-month night-time curfew and a victim surcharge of £100.

More controversy followed in 2016, when he was fined for possessing cocaine at Chessington World of Adventures.

The striker, who played more than 500 games for 14 different clubs, finished his professional playing career in Indonesia in 2012.

