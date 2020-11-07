Part of former Mattressman store could become flats

Part of Ipswich’s former Mattressman store in Upper Brook Street could become flats, if plans are given the go-ahead.

The former Mattressman store in Ipswich has been empty for the past three years. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS The former Mattressman store in Ipswich has been empty for the past three years. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The two-storey site, opposite the junction with the Buttemarket in Ipswich town centre and close to Sainsbury’s, Wilko, Caffe Nero and Greggs, has been vacant for three years.

Now, London-based My Construction has applied to Ipswich Borough Council to change the use of part of the premises from a shop to one single bedroom flat and a two-bedroom apartment.

However, the shopfront and a large retail area would be kept downstairs, should a business come along looking to open a store in the town.

Last and Tricker Partnership, the agent for the development, said the mixture of flats would be an “ideal use of a building that is highly unlikely to be let in its present form”.

It had previously been for advertised for rent at a cost of £39,950 per year.