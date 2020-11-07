E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Part of former Mattressman store could become flats

PUBLISHED: 09:32 07 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:32 07 November 2020

The former Mattressman store in Ipswich, pictured here before it closed, could be in part converted into flats. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Part of Ipswich’s former Mattressman store in Upper Brook Street could become flats, if plans are given the go-ahead.

The two-storey site, opposite the junction with the Buttemarket in Ipswich town centre and close to Sainsbury’s, Wilko, Caffe Nero and Greggs, has been vacant for three years.

Now, London-based My Construction has applied to Ipswich Borough Council to change the use of part of the premises from a shop to one single bedroom flat and a two-bedroom apartment.

However, the shopfront and a large retail area would be kept downstairs, should a business come along looking to open a store in the town.

Last and Tricker Partnership, the agent for the development, said the mixture of flats would be an “ideal use of a building that is highly unlikely to be let in its present form”.

It had previously been for advertised for rent at a cost of £39,950 per year.

