What should be the future for the former Fisons building?

PUBLISHED: 09:27 19 January 2019

What would you like to see happen to Fisons? Picture: GREGG BROWN

What would you like to see happen to Fisons? Picture: GREGG BROWN

The former Fisons building in Bramford has remained empty for nearly 15 years, but what do you think should be its next step?

Fisons left Paper Mill Lane in 2003 with the vast site being left awaiting a new purpose.

Planning permission was previously granted for office space and housing to developers Paper Mill Lane properties.

Development work has yet to take place and in the intervening time a number of fires have taken place at the site.

But what do you think would be the best use of one of Suffolk’s most historic buildings? Take part in our poll and let us know what you think on Facebook.

