Fire engine donated to local museum for future generations to enjoy

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 10:30 AM August 20, 2022
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has donated a former fire engine to Ipswich Transport Museum

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has donated a former fire engine to Ipswich Transport Museum - Credit: Gareth Perkins, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

A former fire engine has been donated to the Ipswich Transport Museum, to be displayed for years to come.

The vehicle, which started life at Haverhill Fire Station in 2003, started being used as a reserve fire engine in 2017 and moved to the service's training facility in Wattisham.

The keys for the vehicle were handed over to Ipswich Transport Museum on Friday, August 19, and it will first see action for the museum as part of their 'Ride a Fire Engine Day', on Monday, August 29.

From left to right: Kelvin Todd, Neil Elmy, Chief Fire Officer Jon Lacey, Ipswich Transport Museum volunteer Andrew

From left to right: Kelvin Todd, Neil Elmy, Chief Fire Officer Jon Lacey, Ipswich Transport Museum volunteer Andrew Burke, Aeneas Postlethwaite - Credit: Gareth Perkins, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Eddie King, a volunteer at Ipswich Transport Museum, said: "We are immensely grateful to receive this generous donation from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, which will join our collection of emergency vehicles, buses, trams, lorries, cranes and more."

Jon Lacey, chief fire officer for Suffolk Fire and Rescue, said: "I am delighted that our former fire engine will be preserved locally to enable many future generations, including school children, to learn more about the important history of firefighting."

