Man not guilty of sexually assaulting schoolboy

A jury is expected to continue to consider its verdict in the trial of a Harwich dock worker accused of rape at Ipswich Crown Court tomorrow Picture: ARCHANT

A former taxi driver from Suffolk accused of sexually assaulting a schoolboy more than a decade ago has been cleared by a jury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Peter Moxon, 76, of Old Rectory Close, Barham, who had denied a total of 12 sex offences.

During Moxon’s trial Judge John Devaux directed the jury to return not guilty verdicts on six of the charges and on Thursday (January 17) he was cleared by the jury of the four remaining offences of sexual assault and two of causing or inciting a boy to engage in sexual activity.

The court heard that following his arrest in 2015 Moxon “completely” denied the allegations.

In a prepared statement he denied behaving in a sexual way towards the boy and said he had never touched him inappropriately.

Giving evidence during the trial the alleged victim admitted asking Moxon for money before reporting the alleged offences to the police in 2015.

He said he had been struggling financially and had contacted Moxon asking for money for food.