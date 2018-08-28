Former taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting schoolboy

Peter Moxon is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A former Suffolk taxi driver has appeared in court accused of a number of historic child sex offences.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is Peter Moxon, 76, of Old Rectory Close, Barham.

He has pleaded not guilty to three offences of indecent assault on a male person, five offences of sexual assault, two offences of rape and two offences of causing or inciting a boy to engage in sexual activity.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between 2003 and 2006.

Richard Burrington, prosecuting has told the court that Moxon was working as a taxi driver at the time of the alleged offences.

Moxon will be assisted during his trial by an impartial intermediary to ensure he understands the proceedings.

Judge John Devaux, the trial judge, has told the jury he would take regular breaks during the trial to assist the defendant.

A jury was sworn in on Monday, January 7 and the case will continue on Tuesday, January 8.