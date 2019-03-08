Four bailed as boy, 15, remains in 'critical' condition

Officers from Suffolk police have been seen searching the area around the war memorial, near to the scene of Easter Monday's stabbing. Pictures: ARCHANT Archant

Three 15-year-old boys and an 18-year-old woman have been bailed following an altercation in Christchurch Park where a teenager was stabbed.

The police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed shortly after 6pm on Monday, April 22. Picture: ARCHANT The police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed shortly after 6pm on Monday, April 22. Picture: ARCHANT

Officers were called shortly after 6.10pm on Monday, April 22 following reports that a group of young people were involved in a fight near Christchurch Mansion.

When police arrived at the scene they discovered that a 15-year-old boy had sustained a stab wound to his upper leg.

The boy was taken to Colchester Hospital where police said he was in a critical but stable condition.

Yesterday morning a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident and were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where they were questioned.

A few hours later two other 15-year-olds were also arrested in connection with the knife attack and taken in for questioning.

All four have since been bailed until Tuesday, May 14, while the boy still remains in a critical condition in Colchester Hospital.

The park was closed to the public shortly after the incident while a cordon was put in place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information should contact South CID at Landmark House on 101, quoting crime reference 37/22672/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org