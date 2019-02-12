Partly Cloudy

Work on Cornhill’s Four Gateways artwork gets underway in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 14:04 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 05 March 2019

Work has started to improve the Four Gateways in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Work has started to improve the Four Gateways in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Work to improve the Four Gateways on Ipswich Cornhill has started as contractors install barriers to allow pressure-blasting to get underway.

The grey concrete pillars are being blasted to clean them and achieve a smoother finish. The work is expected to be completed by the end of Wednesday and officials will then decide what else should be done to improve their appearance.

The council has plans to polish the pillars to create a gloss finish, but it will look at the work once they have been blasted to decide whether that is necessary – or whether to leave them in that condition.

The pillars, part of the £3.6m refurbishment of the Cornhill, were unveiled at the end of last year and contain information panels about some of the great people and occasions in the history of the town.

A decision on whether further work is needed is expected to be taken when a report on the safety of the new-look Cornhill is published.

