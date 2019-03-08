Partly Cloudy

Four guilty over PlayStation 4 consoles theft

PUBLISHED: 17:09 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 17 April 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Four men involved in the theft and handling of nearly 3,000 brand new PlayStation 4 Slim game consoles bound for the Port of Felixstowe on a lorry will be sentenced next month after being convicted by a jury.

Before Ipswich Crown court were Christopher Champion, 41, of Upland Road, St Helens, Merseyside, and Robert Ratcliff, 47, of Fairfield Approach, Wraysbury, Berkshire, who denied stealing 2,970 game consoles worth £769,000 which were scheduled to arrive in Jeddah before their official release date on September 16.

Champion was convicted of the charge but Ratcliffe was found not guilty.

The pair also denied handling stolen goods, along with Paul Bentham, 57, of Buckshaw Village, Chorley, Lancashire; Darren Brown, 37, of Orchard Lane, Leigh, Lancashire; Keith Williams, 45, of Horwich, Bolton and Stephen Woods, 33, of Scot Lane, Wigan.

Champion was unanimously found guilty while Ratcliff, Brown and Williams were found guilty by majority verdicts. Bentham and Woods were both cleared of this charge.

Bentham and Williams had also denied handling 120 stolen 32-inch Phillips LED TVs and were both acquitted of this charge.

Champion, Ratcliff, Brown and Williams will be sentenced on May 31.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

