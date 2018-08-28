Four teens arrested in connection with fatal Ipswich stabbing

Police have made four further arrests after a 32-year-old man was stabbed to death in Ipswich on Sunday.

The attack, believed by police to be targeted, happened in broad daylight on Sunday afternoon and sparked a huge emergency response.

The victim, 32-year-old Daniel Saunders, originally from Surrey, died at the scene.

A total of seven arrests have now been made in connection with the incident.

Four teenagers were arrested earlier this afternoon, Thursday, December 20, in the Clacton area of Essex.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder, and a further three boys, aged 15, 17 and 18, have all been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

The teenagers have been taken into police custody in Suffolk where they remain for questioning.

On Sunday, three people – two men, aged 44 and 39, and a woman aged 31 – were arrested on suspicion of murder.

All three have now been released on police bail until Friday, January 11, pending further enquires.

A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was as a result of a single stab wound to the abdomen.

Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Millar, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We continue to appeal for anyone with any information about this horrific crime to contact us immediately.”

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Turin Street, Kenyon Street and Wherstead Road on Sunday afternoon, and witnessed any suspicious persons or activity, should make contact with police.

This includes those who were driving through the area who has a dash cam fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal or by calling 101 and quoting reference 72682/18.

Alternatively people can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through their online form.