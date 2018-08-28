Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Four teens arrested in connection with fatal Ipswich stabbing

PUBLISHED: 20:47 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:12 20 December 2018

A policewoman guarding the scene in Kenyon Street, Ipswich in the wake of the stabbing Picture: ARCHANT

A policewoman guarding the scene in Kenyon Street, Ipswich in the wake of the stabbing Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police have made four further arrests after a 32-year-old man was stabbed to death in Ipswich on Sunday.

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEDaniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The attack, believed by police to be targeted, happened in broad daylight on Sunday afternoon and sparked a huge emergency response.

The victim, 32-year-old Daniel Saunders, originally from Surrey, died at the scene.

A total of seven arrests have now been made in connection with the incident.

Four teenagers were arrested earlier this afternoon, Thursday, December 20, in the Clacton area of Essex.

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANTThe scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder, and a further three boys, aged 15, 17 and 18, have all been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

The teenagers have been taken into police custody in Suffolk where they remain for questioning.

On Sunday, three people – two men, aged 44 and 39, and a woman aged 31 – were arrested on suspicion of murder.

All three have now been released on police bail until Friday, January 11, pending further enquires.

Police closed Kenyon Street while officers worked at the scene Picture: ARCHANTPolice closed Kenyon Street while officers worked at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was as a result of a single stab wound to the abdomen.

Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Millar, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We continue to appeal for anyone with any information about this horrific crime to contact us immediately.”

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Turin Street, Kenyon Street and Wherstead Road on Sunday afternoon, and witnessed any suspicious persons or activity, should make contact with police.

This includes those who were driving through the area who has a dash cam fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal or by calling 101 and quoting reference 72682/18.

Alternatively people can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through their online form.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

Police have shut London Road after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Four teens arrested in connection with fatal Ipswich stabbing

A policewoman guarding the scene in Kenyon Street, Ipswich in the wake of the stabbing Picture: ARCHANT

Does Ipswich have too many shops? High street report claim rejected

Terry Baxter welcomed Sir John Timpson's report. Picture; NICOLE DRURY/IBC

Ipswich stabbing victim died of ‘single wound to abdomen’

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Judge disturbed by teen’s compulsion to carry as 18-year-old jailed after McDonald’s knifing

Rishawn Mohammed was sentenced to 21 months in a young offender institution Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Santa’s love is all around this week as he sets up his grotto across Suffolk

Girl making Christmas crafts at Ickworth House Photo: Jim Woolf
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists