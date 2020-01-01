Four deny murder of Ipswich man

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Two men and two women have appeared in court to deny murdering Joe Pooley, who was found dead in the River Gipping in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Pooley, aged 22, who was from the town, was found at around 10.30am on Monday, August 13 2018, close to London Road.

A post-mortem examination found the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

You may also want to watch:

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (January 17) were Sean Palmer, 29, of South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, Sebastian Smith, 34, of no fixed address and Becki West-Davidson, 29, of Rope Walk, Ipswich.

A fourth defendant, Lisa-Marie Smith, 25, of Hawick, Roxburghshire, appeared via a prison video link for the hearing.

They all pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Pooley on or before August 7 2018.

Their four to five week trial is expected to get underway on April 20.

All four defendants were remanded in custody.