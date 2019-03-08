Four remanded in custody to stand trial over murder of Joe Pooley

The trial of two men and two women accused of murdering Joe Pooley, who was found dead in the River Gipping in Ipswich, is expected to take place in April next year.

Mr Pooley, aged 22, who was from the town, was found at around 10.30am on Monday, August 13 last year, close to London Road.

A post-mortem examination found the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday November 1 were Sean Palmer, 29, of South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, Sebastian Smith, 34, of no fixed address, Lisa-Marie Smith, 25, of Hawick, Roxburghshire and Becki West-Davidson, 29, of Rope Walk, Ipswich.

No pleas were taken from the four defendants and they were all remanded in custody.

Judge Martyn Levett refused a bail application made by Steven Dyble on behalf of West-Davidson.

A plea hearing will take place on January 17 and a four to five week trial is expected to get underway on April 20 next year.