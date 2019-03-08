E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Four remanded in custody to stand trial over murder of Joe Pooley

PUBLISHED: 18:22 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:22 01 November 2019

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

The trial of two men and two women accused of murdering Joe Pooley, who was found dead in the River Gipping in Ipswich, is expected to take place in April next year.

Mr Pooley, aged 22, who was from the town, was found at around 10.30am on Monday, August 13 last year, close to London Road.

A post-mortem examination found the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

You may also want to watch:

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday November 1 were Sean Palmer, 29, of South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, Sebastian Smith, 34, of no fixed address, Lisa-Marie Smith, 25, of Hawick, Roxburghshire and Becki West-Davidson, 29, of Rope Walk, Ipswich.

No pleas were taken from the four defendants and they were all remanded in custody.

Judge Martyn Levett refused a bail application made by Steven Dyble on behalf of West-Davidson.

A plea hearing will take place on January 17 and a four to five week trial is expected to get underway on April 20 next year.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is expected to be closed on Saturday morning Picture: GREGG BROWN

Historic building on Ipswich waterfront set for major revamp – but not everyone is happy

No. 4 College Street, Ipswich, which is to be revamped. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Popular Waterfront café closing after death of founder

Alexia McEwen and Anna Matthews at the La Tour Cycle Cafe in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge accident now clear after miles of tailbacks

The traffic heading eastbound on the Orwell Bridge and the A14 is at a standstill for miles Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is expected to be closed on Saturday morning Picture: GREGG BROWN

Historic building on Ipswich waterfront set for major revamp – but not everyone is happy

No. 4 College Street, Ipswich, which is to be revamped. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Popular Waterfront café closing after death of founder

Alexia McEwen and Anna Matthews at the La Tour Cycle Cafe in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge accident now clear after miles of tailbacks

The traffic heading eastbound on the Orwell Bridge and the A14 is at a standstill for miles Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge expected to be CLOSED on Saturday morning

The Orwell Bridge is expected to be closed on Saturday morning Picture: GREGG BROWN

How will Brexit Party affect Ipswich in 2019 General Election?

Will the Brexit Party change anything in this year's general election in East Anglia? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Poulter presents petition opposing northern bypass to Parliament

Witnesham Parish Council chairman Chris Rush, district councillor Tony Fryatt and Dr Dan Poulter before a

How to keep animals safe this bonfire night

The RSPCA has released a new report highlighting the stress fireworks can cause to animals - and have issued advice ahead of bonfire night Picture: RSPCA

Regent looks to the future as it celebrates its 90th anniversary

Lesley Joseph as Miss Hannigan and her orphan charges in the new production of Annie, coming to the Ipswich Regent next week Photo: Matt Crockett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists