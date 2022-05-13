News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Baton twirling sisters take home national awards

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 7:30 AM May 13, 2022
Left to right: Charleigh, Myeleigh, Caroline (Godmother), Harleigh, Shayeleigh

The girls, Left to right: Charleigh, Myeleigh, Caroline (Godmother), Harleigh, Shayeleigh, with their solo trophies they all collected at the UKFM National Championships - Credit: Carly Taylor

Four sisters from Ipswich have all been successful at the UKFM National Championships for baton twirling.

Charleigh, Shayeleigh, Harleigh and Myeleigh Taylor, were all successful in their own age groups at the nationals held in Rye last month.

They all train at the Pinewood Community Hall in Ipswich with the Ice Illusions Majorettes.

Ice Illusions Majorettes  together at the UKFM National Championships held in Rye

Ice Illusions Majorettes together at the UKFM National Championships held in Rye - Credit: Carly Taylor

Charleigh, 14, has been twirling since the age of just two.

In 2019, she won overall pre-teen twirler, and, after a break due to Covid, won pre-teen twirler again this year.

She said: "Winning pre-teen twirler the first time was a massive shock so to win it again after being in lockdown was amazing.

"It meant all my hard work training was all worth it, I set myself a goal every year in the hope I'll come close to it."

The UKFM president, Eileen Cheshire with the four baton twirling champions

The UKFM president, Eileen Cheshire with the four baton twirling champions - Credit: CarlyTaylor

Most Read

  1. 1 A12 to be closed over most nights for next few months due to roadworks
  2. 2 Promising young footballer ran Ipswich 'Maxwell' drugs line
  3. 3 First-ever beer festival being held in village near Ipswich
  1. 4 A14 reopens after crash leaves car on its roof
  2. 5 Bike enthusiast Marley given fitting escort on his final journey
  3. 6 Police 'extremely concerned' for missing man with links to Ipswich
  4. 7 Major supermarkets order urgent product recalls over salmonella fears
  5. 8 Apple AirPods and jewellery stolen in break-in at home in Ipswich
  6. 9 Did you spend a night out at the old Gainsborough Hotel pub?
  7. 10 Road in village near Ipswich closed due to burst water main

Shayeleigh, 13, also picked up silverware at the 2019 championships, winning the UKFM juvenile twirler.

She said: "It gave me a boost. I compete against some amazing girls and we've made great friendships with other troupes."

11-year-old Harleigh, won the overall peewee twirler in 2019, and won again in April winning overall peewee twirler. 

Harleigh is already an advanced twirler, the same as her older sisters, and has competed against Shayeleigh in competitions.

The competition was held in Rye in April. Charleigh, (second from left) Myeleigh (front), and Harleigh (furthe

The competition was held in Rye in April. Charleigh, (second from left) Myeleigh (front), and Harleigh (furthest right) were all successful at the championships. - Credit: Carly Taylor

She said: "I was the cheeky naughty one but growing up with two twirling sisters I knew I had shoes to fill.

"I look up to my older sisters and they both help me with all my majorette routines. Winning these competitions made me happy and proud of myself that all my hard work pays off."

The youngest of the four girls, Myeleigh, won one of the top awards at the nationals, winning UKFM Mascot and she will also represent her troupe at all the UKFM events over the next year.

Eight-year-old Myeleigh after she won UKFM Mascot

Eight-year-old Myeleigh after she won UKFM Mascot - Credit: Carly Taylor

The eight-year-old said: "I competed in my first competition when I was three it was a novelty and it was fun and I've continued twirling.

"My sisters all help me with my solos and help me learn the group routines when I'm not quite sure. Charleigh helps us all she is the best big sister as she always tells us we can achieve.

"When they called my name out I was shocked and happy, I got a sash, tiara and flowers. I stood on stage and could hear everyone clapping and shouting my name."

Ipswich News
Rye News

Don't Miss

Roadside chef Marcus Livermore has picked up a lot more local customers by making good use of social media

Food and Drink

A12 burger van owner sees trade boom

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
JR CHUO is a former Ipswich School pupil who has just been included on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe 2022 list

Former Ipswich School pupil makes Forbes list

Abygail Fossett

person
Zoe Cutting, owner of The Moloko cocktail bar and tapas restaurant on Lion Street in Ipswich.

'We wanted to go back to our vision' - no entry rule for under 21s at bar

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened outside the Mermaid Pub, Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Men tried to break into Ipswich pub with crow bar and hatchet axe

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon