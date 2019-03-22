Books for Schools campaign winners announced

Pupils and staff celebrating the news that they have won the EADT Books for Schools competition Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The winners of our Books for Schools campaign have been announced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children at Elmett Primary School are thrilled with the news that they will be getting new books after winning the Books for Schools campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Children at Elmett Primary School are thrilled with the news that they will be getting new books after winning the Books for Schools campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orford, Charsfield, Elmsett and Stutton Primary Schools have each won £2,500 in book vouchers having collected tokens published in the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star newspapers.

Altogether, 193 primary schools in Suffolk signed up to take part in the campaign, which looks to promote a love of books and reading in youngsters across the county.

Vanessa Wells, headteacher at Orford Primary School, said: “This is going to make a huge difference to our pupils.

“We have a strong reading culture at Orford but find it challenging to replenish stocks and provide enough books for all tastes from contemporary and new writers.

Stutton Primary School win books for schools. Erin Foote, Asset Reading Advocate and Headteacher Glenn Parfitt Picture: Sonya Duncan Stutton Primary School win books for schools. Erin Foote, Asset Reading Advocate and Headteacher Glenn Parfitt Picture: Sonya Duncan

“Thanks to the incredible support of our community and EADT we can keep the joy and excitement of reading going in very challenging economical times.

“The staff and children are thrilled.”

Brad Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, said: “Everybody knows how important it is for children to read.

“We have been delighted to play a small part in helping schools get more books to help children do just that.

Charsfield CEVCP School celebrate winning Books For School Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Charsfield CEVCP School celebrate winning Books For School Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

“Thank you to all the schools and parents who took part in this fantastic initiative.”