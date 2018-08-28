Partly Cloudy

Ipswich Museum ‘moved’ by four-year-old’s fundraising idea

PUBLISHED: 20:25 04 January 2019

James Smith and his big sister Amelia are big fans of Ipswich Museum and their woolly mammoth Picture: FAYE WOOLLARD

FAYE WOOLLARD

James Smith, a reception pupil at Witnesham Primary School, has taken on the mammoth task of raising money for Ipswich Museum.

James Smith made the poster for his Ipswich Museum fundraiser with the help of his sister Amelia Picture: FAYE WOOLLARDJames Smith made the poster for his Ipswich Museum fundraiser with the help of his sister Amelia Picture: FAYE WOOLLARD

The four-year-old from Ipswich has arranged an after school sweet sale, with donations made going towards looking after the museum’s famous woolly mammoth Wool-I-Am.

James, who came up with the idea over the Christmas holidays says he “Likes the designs at Ipswich Museum” and wants to raise money for the mammoth because “He is nice”.

His mum Faye Woollard has described James as a “Budding social entrepreneur”.

Faye said: “ James often talks about the mammoth and first went to see it when he was a baby, we have been going regularly ever since.

James is raising money for the Woolly mammoth at Ipswich Museum Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJames is raising money for the Woolly mammoth at Ipswich Museum Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“We are very proud of James, he is creative and determined, this is part fundraising and part business.”

With the help of his big sister and apprentice, seven-year-old Amelia, James has designed a poster encouraging children at his school to “Please come to my sweet shop”.

In the corner it says: “Donations will go to Ipswich Museum. James idea.”

Ipswich Museum have been quick to praise James for his entrepreneurial spirit.

Carole Jones, Ipswich Borough Council’s portfolio-holder for museums said: “We think James’s idea is a brilliant one and are very moved by what he and Amelia are doing.

“Museums are all about people and the fact that a new generation loves our mammoth and our High Street museum is really important. I am going along to meet them and say thank you in person.

“We shall be using any money raised to help with the Mammoth’s annual spring clean, which will ensure he looks spick and span for all our visitors.”

James will open his sweetshop after school, between 3.15pm and 3.30pm on Monday, January 7. It will be in the park next to Witnesham Primary and there will also be a selection of fruit and other healthy options available.

Wool-I-am is Ipswich Museum’s most famous resident. He was named by BBC Radio 2 listeners in 2014.





