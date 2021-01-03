New café and specialist dental surgery set for farm buildings

Published: 6:00 AM January 3, 2021

The new cafe and orthodontics surgery will be created in the former farm buildings at Foxhall Hall - the old barns, piggery, stables and milking parlour can be seen here to the north of the hall - Credit: RUFUS OWEN/OLIVER JOHNSON

Plans have been revealed for a new café and a specialist dentistry centre to be opened in former farm buildings at Foxhall.

The proposals submitted to East Suffolk Council say the buildings at Foxhall Hall would be converted to the new uses - providing a new home for Suffolk Orthodontics, which would relocate from its existing site in Bell Lane, Kesgrave, where it has been for 19 years.

There would also be a café with kitchen, toilets and a small conference/meeting room available for hire by local groups and businesses.

The venture, applied for by Ian Davies, would create eight full-time jobs.

The contemporary café in the former milking parlour would primarily be aimed at local cyclists, runners and walkers together with those who visit Suffolk Orthodontics. Its ethos will be to promote a sustainable healthy lifestyle, combining healthy eating and exercise, and offering rewards and loyalty bonuses for those that have arrived on two wheels.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Orthodontics has around 16,000 patients a year. Documents submitted to the council say 60 cars a day visit the current site and it is likely to be around the same number at the new premises.