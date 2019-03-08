Man in court accused of absconding from custody while serving low secure unit sentence

A man has appeared in court accused of absconding while on leave from a medical facility for male offenders.

David Elsom was charged with escape from lawful custody last September.

The 33-year-old entered no plea to the alleged offence, which can only be dealt with before a crown court judge.

Elsom is accused of evading lawful custody between Monday, September 17 and Friday, September 21, while on therapeutic leave from serving an indeterminate sentence for robbery and assaults with the intention to rob.

During a brief hearing, he spoke only to confirm his name, age and that he was currently housed at Foxhall House low secure unit in Ipswich.

Prosecutor David Bryant said the offence was indictable only and invited magistrates to adjourn the case for a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court.

The hearing has been scheduled to take place on July 7.