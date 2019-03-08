Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man in court accused of absconding from custody while serving low secure unit sentence

PUBLISHED: 15:59 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 05 June 2019

Foxhall House, on the St Clement's Hospital site Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Foxhall House, on the St Clement's Hospital site Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A man has appeared in court accused of absconding while on leave from a medical facility for male offenders.

David Elsom was charged with escape from lawful custody last September.

The 33-year-old entered no plea to the alleged offence, which can only be dealt with before a crown court judge.

You may also want to watch:

Elsom is accused of evading lawful custody between Monday, September 17 and Friday, September 21, while on therapeutic leave from serving an indeterminate sentence for robbery and assaults with the intention to rob.

During a brief hearing, he spoke only to confirm his name, age and that he was currently housed at Foxhall House low secure unit in Ipswich.

Prosecutor David Bryant said the offence was indictable only and invited magistrates to adjourn the case for a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court.

The hearing has been scheduled to take place on July 7.

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

The woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

Ipswich Cornhill to get safety boost and new “Cornhenge”

Ipswich council is hoping the changes will not change the overall feel of the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

The woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

Ipswich Cornhill to get safety boost and new “Cornhenge”

Ipswich council is hoping the changes will not change the overall feel of the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man in court accused of absconding from custody while serving low secure unit sentence

Foxhall House, on the St Clement's Hospital site Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Two men in court accused of Ipswich knife attack

Police attend the scene of an incident in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

BT to close 270 offices - what does this mean for Ipswich base?

BT radio tower, Adastral Park

‘End of the road’ for lost drink-driver, slumped at wheel on wrong seafront

Delia Gill's car was found parked in Beach Station Road, Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists