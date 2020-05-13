Foxhall Road closure announced to allow rubbish tip to re-open

Foxhall Recycling Centre re-opens on Thursday to those with appointments - but Foxhall Road will be closed to general traffic. PIcture: ARCHANT Archant

One of Ipswich’s key routes is to be closed for at least a week from tomorrow as part of measures to re-open recycling centres, it has emerged.

Foxhall Road will be closed between the A12 and Dobbs Lane junctions, with the diversion running via the A1214 and Bell Lane. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS Foxhall Road will be closed between the A12 and Dobbs Lane junctions, with the diversion running via the A1214 and Bell Lane. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Suffolk County Council this week confirmed its 11 recycling centres and rubbish tips would be open again from Thursday following seven weeks of lockdown, operating on a booking system to control numbers.

But yesterday afternoon it emerged that at three of the 11 there would be road closures – Foxhall, Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds.

Foxhall Road will be closed between the A12 roundabout and the Dobbs Lane junction, while the whole of Sir Alf Ramsey Way in Ipswich would be shut and Fornham Road in Bury St Edmunds will be closed between the A134 roundabout and Bury Drift.

People with appointments booked will be allowed down those roads.

The planned closure of Sir Alf Ramsey Way in Ipswich for the recycling centre re-opening. PIcture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS The planned closure of Sir Alf Ramsey Way in Ipswich for the recycling centre re-opening. PIcture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

It means that for Foxhall, diversion routes will be in place via Bell Lane or Dobbs Lane and the A1214.

According to Suffolk Highways, the road closures are considered necessary for safety reasons – particularly in Foxhall Road where it is a national speed limit.

It is anticipated there may be some queuing on the road too while people’s appointment bookings are checked.

A spokeswoman said: “The closures should assist and avoid queuing on the highway, and the advance warning signs will allow through traffic to take the alternative route. The appointment system should keep queuing traffic to a minimum or spread out.

The planned closure outside the Bury St Edmunds recycling centre in Fornham Road. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS The planned closure outside the Bury St Edmunds recycling centre in Fornham Road. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

“Gatemen/women will be on site. They will ask each vehicle if they have a booking, if they do, they will be let straight through.

“If they get to the site and it turns out that they do not have a booking, they will be politely turned away. They will also be turned away if they are in a van or a trailer is attached.

“The road closures and traffic management have been justified for safety reasons however, we do not want them in place for longer than necessary.

“The traffic management will be reviewed after one week and if the booking system and on-site management is working and the site can accommodate safe access, then alternative options will be considered.”

However, councillor Peter Gardiner from the Labour group raised concerns over closing the road when it could be needed by emergency services, and questioned the short notice for motorists.

He added: “I can understand the rationale for these proposals, however, my view is that the Foxhall site could have been dealt with by a reduction in the speed limit from 60mph to 30mph instead of closing the road entirely.

“These changes need to be monitored closely, with the closures removed as soon as practically possible.

“Suffolk County Council also needs to guarantee that, as restrictions are lifted, information is communicated effectively and in good time. These road closures almost feel like a rushed afterthought and many people will question why they had little to no notice.

“It is really important that all of these decisions are properly thought out and consulted on before their announcement to ensure that we can start reopening crucial services safely and sensibly.”

The recycling centres have opened with strict rules in place to ensure people’s safety.

People will only be admitted if they have booked a time slot online or by phone, and can only come via walking or car – no trailers, vans or commercial vehicles are allowed.

Other rules include only one person being able to unload vehicles (except for heavy items), no assistance empty vehicles from staff and no trade waste or chargeable items being accepted (soil, hardcore, rubble or plasterboard).

