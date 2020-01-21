Video

WATCH: Dashcam footage shows moment drivers collide - with one-year-old in back seat

The dashcam footage caught the moment two cars collided at the junction of Foxhall Road and Bell Lane in Ipswich, in November 2019 Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

This is the moment two drivers collided at an accident black spot in Ipswich, prompting calls for more lighting in Foxhall Road.

Back in November 2019, the driver of a silver Vauxhall was travelling along Foxhall Road, just minutes from their home with their one-year-old daughter strapped into her car seat in the back.

The dashcam footage from the car shows another vehicle, a blue Citroen, pulling out of Bell Lane.

The two collided and the driver of the Vauxhall had to be taken to hospital with a suspected dislocated shoulder.

Now the Vauxhall driver, who wishes to remain anonymous, is calling for something to be done about the junction.

"It must need something there, either traffic lights or some street lighting," the motorist said.

"I was only doing about 40mph in a national speed limit, the other car couldn't have been moving more than 10 or 15mph, but you can see the collision in the video.

"The impact was a good old whack. My daughter was fine thankfully, there was barely a peep out of her in the back."

This video was shared just days after another collision at the junction in Ipswich, which also left a man sent to hospital.

Improvements at the junctions of Bell Lane and Dobbs Lane in Foxhall Road were discussed in June 2019 in the days following a collision that led to the death of 37-year-old motorcyclist Craig Bedford, from Ipswich.

Plans for traffic lights were proposed at a Suffolk County Council meeting in June 2019, as part of a 2,000-home development at Brightwell Lake.

Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for Highways, Transport and Rural Affairs, said:

"I acknowledge that urgent safety improvements need to be made to the Foxhall Road junctions with Bell Lane and Dobbs Lane.

"Working with East Suffolk we are currently looking at traffic modelling to establish the best design for the junctions which may include traffic signals and a speed limit.

"I believe it is vital that the improvements are addressed as soon as possible.

"Following on from my colleague, Cllr Mary Evan's work, I want to see these changes implemented before a single new house is occupied on Brightwell Lakes and I will do my best to ensure that this is the case.

"Any further delay in making this road safer for all users is unacceptable."