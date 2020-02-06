E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Road blocked after 3 vehicle collision involving BMW

PUBLISHED: 14:58 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 06 February 2020

The junction of Foxhall Road and Bell Lane is blocked after a crash involving three vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Three vehicles have collided in Kesgrave near Ipswich leaving the junction of Foxhall Road and Bell Lane blocked.

Police were called to the crash involving a BMW 320, a Ford Fiesta and a Honda CR-V at 1.48pm today.

A spokesman said: "We are currently at the scene of a three-vehicle road traffic collision at the Foxhall Road and Bell Lane junction in Kesgrave.

"The road is blocked but there are not believed to be any injuries."

According to the AA route map traffic is building in the area.

