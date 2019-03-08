E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Busy Ipswich road closed again for emergency road works

PUBLISHED: 11:36 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 08 November 2019

Foxhall Road, which has closed due to low-hanging trees Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A busy road in Ipswich has been closed for the second day in-a-row for emergency works to cut back low-hanging trees.

Foxhall Road was closed yesterday from 9.40am to 3.30pm to the works which were needed to trim overhanging trees causing traffic problems for those travelling in and out of Ipswich from Kesgrave and the surrounding area.

The work was due to take place yesterday and has restarted again today completely closing the busy road.

The closure is due to continue until 3.30pm and is not scheduled to return after today.

A diversion is in place for motorists travelling towards Ipswich. The advice is for cars to turn right to Bell Lane, before taking a left at the end of the road onto the A1214. At the roundabout, drivers should turn right onto Heath Road rejoining Foxhall Road.

Drivers travelling in the opposite direction should take the route in the opposite direction.

