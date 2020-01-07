E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich burglar escapes through front door after being caught in the act

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 07 January 2020

A burglar escaped an Ipswich property after the homeowner heard them upstairs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A burglar escaped an Ipswich property after the homeowner heard them upstairs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A burglar who entered an Ipswich house via an unlocked door was given a fright after being caught in the act by the home's owner.

The burglar had gained entry to the property in Foxhall Road through the unlocked front door between 4pm and 4.25pm on Monday, January 6.

The homeowner, who was downstairs at the time of the burglary, heard a noise upstairs before shouting "hello" to see if anyone else was inside.

To their shock, the burglar ran down the stairs and out of the home.

A Swarovski ring, cash and a bank card were stolen during the burglary.

Anyone who noticed any unusual activity in the area, particularly near the shops and services in Foxhall Road, is asked to contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/1172/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.

Most Read

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Scarred man accosts teenager on residential street

A 14-year-old boy has been accosted by a scarred man in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lorry overturns on A14 roundabout

Single lorry accident on A140/A14 roundabout at around 9.45am Picture: NICK BERRY

Condolences sent to family of A14 crash victim

A driver captured the aftermath of the A14 crash on his dashcam. Picture: ADAM KIRK

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Scarred man accosts teenager on residential street

A 14-year-old boy has been accosted by a scarred man in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lorry overturns on A14 roundabout

Single lorry accident on A140/A14 roundabout at around 9.45am Picture: NICK BERRY

Condolences sent to family of A14 crash victim

A driver captured the aftermath of the A14 crash on his dashcam. Picture: ADAM KIRK

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man whose lorry overturned at Copdock interchange denies careless driving

Petru-ionut Lungu leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Ipswich

The 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Jamestown Boulevard after walking from a shop in Rapier Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lorry overturns on A14 roundabout

Single lorry accident on A140/A14 roundabout at around 9.45am Picture: NICK BERRY

Paramedics at scene of two crashes on A14

The crash happened about 8.35am on the eastbound carrigeway of the A14, close to the Wherstead junction Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Cornhill work resumes – but won’t be finished until Easter

Workmen carry out further repairs to areas around the steps in the Cornhill in the centre of Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists