Ipswich burglar escapes through front door after being caught in the act

A burglar escaped an Ipswich property after the homeowner heard them upstairs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A burglar who entered an Ipswich house via an unlocked door was given a fright after being caught in the act by the home's owner.

The burglar had gained entry to the property in Foxhall Road through the unlocked front door between 4pm and 4.25pm on Monday, January 6.

The homeowner, who was downstairs at the time of the burglary, heard a noise upstairs before shouting "hello" to see if anyone else was inside.

To their shock, the burglar ran down the stairs and out of the home.

A Swarovski ring, cash and a bank card were stolen during the burglary.

Anyone who noticed any unusual activity in the area, particularly near the shops and services in Foxhall Road, is asked to contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/1172/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.