Former Ipswich bank could be demolished amid plans for new flats and jobs

The former Lloyds Bank branch in Foxhall Road could be pulled down as part of plans for new flats and an office Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A former Lloyds Bank branch in Ipswich could be demolished amid plans to build new apartments and an office with the potential for several new jobs.

Ipswich businessman Mac Khan hopes to bring new jobs to the area if the application for Staines and Co is approved Picture: DAVID VINCENT Ipswich businessman Mac Khan hopes to bring new jobs to the area if the application for Staines and Co is approved Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The bank in Foxhall Road became one of 100 branches owned by Lloyds to close in August 2017, seeing more than 325 jobs slashed across the country.

It has since been left empty, with previous plans to extend the building to make way for an office and three two-bedroom flats withdrawn in March this year.

Now, taking on board the responses from an earlier application, local accountants Staines and Co hope to build three one-bedroom apartments and a new office split over three floors, which owner Mac Khan believes will be a great addition to the area.

If successful, the 499sqm office space would be used to provide the opportunity for much-needed expansion for the business, and be open for six days a week, bringing "several" jobs in the future on both full-time and part-time bases.

The first-floor flats, available on the private market, would each have their own private west-facing roof terrace, kitchen, bathroom and living/dining room.

Skylights above their kitchens would also provide "generous" natural lighting.

The site would retain 10 of its existing 13 car parking spaces for residents and customers, while an additional disabled bay and cycle racks would be added.

KHL Architects made the decision to apply for the building's demolition as they deem the building to be in poor condition, adding the new building would achieve higher than required standards of insulation.

Mr Khan said: "It is a good thing bringing more housing and jobs to the area and the designs fit in with the street really well.

"The proposed space would give us much more flexibility and room to expand as a business.

"Hopefully everything will go ahead."

Former projects by the company include the Two Rivers Medical Centre in July 2016, the interior renovation of the Ipswich Regent Theatre and the construction of new NHS staff accommodation at West Suffolk Hospital.

Jane Riley, councillor for Alexandra Ward, said she is yet to review the plans, but added: "It would be nice to see the building back in use."

The planning documents remain pending consideration by Ipswich Borough Council.