Busy road leading to Ipswich hospital closed due to low-hanging trees

Foxhall Road, which has closed due to low-hanging trees Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A busy road leading to an Ipswich hospital has closed today due to work to remove low hanging tree branches.

Foxhall Road in Kesgrave, which leads to Nuffield Health Hospital, has closed both ways while Suffolk County Council ensure the carriageway is safe for motorists.

The road is expected to be closed until 3.30pm.