New Ipswich ultra-marathon event including Foxhall Stadium course to be held

The event includes the course at Foxhall Stadium. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant

Keen runners and cyclists will be able to take on ultra-marathon distances in a new Run or Cycle Challenge near Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The off-road races on Sunday, November 9 will include part of the 3.5km course at the popular Foxhall Stadium, which is also home to the Ipswich Witches speedway team.

Individuals and teams can run or cycle around the 45.5km route - or do both to take on the ultra-marathon distance, facing a variety of surfaces such as grass, woodland and gravel whilst being cheered on by crowds.

Clubs who enter teams will face no limit on the number of entries and will have the freedom to choose how many laps the individual team member completes.

There is also a 20% discount for clubs which enter more than 40 team members, or a 10% discount on those entering between 20 and 39.

For any participant who suffers a knock or is in need of a respite, there will be a multitude of trade stalls with services such as massage and soft tissue treatment on hand.

You may also want to watch:

Race director Stuart Weaver is keen to ensure the event is family friendly by offering an off-road cycle challenge specifically designed for kids and hosted by Spokeworx, an Ipswich-based cycling shop.

Spokeworx will also be providing mechanical support by offering repairs during the cycle time trials.

To create a fun atmosphere, teams have been offered the chance to set up their own gazebos alongside the course to give as much support as possible for family and friends competing.

For spectators, the stadium canteen will be open and serving meals such as fish and chips, filled jacket potatoes or vegan options. The bar opens at midday.

The cycling time trial begins at 10am and the running time trial at 2pm, with the final cut off for runners at 7.30pm that evening.

Looking forward to the future, ROC Events are planning to re-staging the Pier-2-Pier challenge which took place on Saturday June 29 on 52 miles along stunning coastal paths and cyclists on 59 miles of road, as well as making this a series.

They are also planning a 'first light' event in the works with East Suffolk Council and a ROC 24-hour challenge.