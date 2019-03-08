Sunshine and Showers

Nostalgia

Were you at the Foxhall Stadium stock cars championship in 1972?

PUBLISHED: 20:18 12 April 2019

Stock car championship in 1972 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Stock car championship in 1972 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

David Kindred

Today we take you back to 1972 and Foxhall stadium, near Ipswich, where the stock car championship was held.

Stock car championship in 1972 Picture: DAVID KINDREDStock car championship in 1972 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The stock cars and hot rods take to the track as they battle it out for the title of champion.

Stock car championship in 1972 Picture: DAVID KINDREDStock car championship in 1972 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The stadium was packed out with excited spectators on a hot summers day in July.

Stock car championship in 1972 Picture: DAVID KINDREDStock car championship in 1972 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

There were crashes left right and centre as the competitors battled their way to the front.

Stock car championship in 1972 Picture: DAVID KINDREDStock car championship in 1972 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Dave Pierce driving number 320 took the title in 1972, you can see him collecting his trophies.

His racing career spanned from 1968-1980, during his time racing he won lots of world titles and had fans all over Europe.

Foxhall stadium is home to some big events such as the National Banger World Final and the National Hot Rod World Championship at the annual Spedeweekend.

The stock cars are still a big spectacle at Foxhall stadium in Suffolk, and it pulls in big crowds who follow the cars around the country to watch the best action.

