Racing company apologises after parking 'chaos' around Foxhall Stadium

An apology has been issued by a car racing company their show at Foxhall Stadium caused parking chaos on surrounding roads.

During the 2019 National Banger World Final at the Kesgrave stadium, issues with car parks meant that some of those attending the event parked on the nearby Glanville Place and Bell Lane causing traffic issues though out the evening.

Residents took to social media to vent their anger at the disruption but organisers Spedeworth/Incarace said they had now addressed the problem and vowed it would not happen again

In a Facebook post, the company apologised for the parking problems and confirmed that had been in contact with the local authorities regarding how to resolve the issue.

The post read: "Spedeworth/Incarace would like to formally apologise to our neighbours in the Glanville Place and Bell Lane areas of Kesgrave and any other neighbouring areas that were affected by the car parking of patrons visiting the Event at Foxhall Stadium this past Saturday evening.

"We had plenty of car parking space available but regrettably some fans elected to park in nearby roads.

"We fully understand how yourselves and other road users were inconvenienced on the night and feel this is also not acceptable.

"We have already contacted Suffolk County Council Highways and engaged a contractor who will ensure the area is coned for no parking for the forthcoming Gala Night Fixture on Saturday, November 2.

"We installed this system in 2017 with great success and will replicate this for November 2 and the National Unlimited Bangers World Final and Gala Nights of 2020 going forward.

"It is always our intention to cause minimal disruption to our Neighbours and hope the new policy will be of benefit to all parties."

One resident said that the event is becoming a 'victim of its own success' now bringing in more spectators that it can manage.

The local, who lives along Bell lane said there was "absolute chaos" during Saturday evening.

"I'm pleased that Spedeworth have apologised,"he said.

"They need to take the blame as it was their staff telling the public to park in nearby roads. I was actually told to go and find a space on a road in a housing estate near the stadium."