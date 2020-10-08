Revamp of Foxhall tip set for 2021 start – here’s what will change

Plans for the new-look Foxhall Recycling Centre will include a feeder lane and raised car parking. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Work on a major overhaul of Foxhall tip near Ipswich could begin next year after formal plans were submitted for planning permission.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Extra queuing cpacity at Foxhall Recycling Centre will reduce the need for cars to queue on Foxhall Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Extra queuing cpacity at Foxhall Recycling Centre will reduce the need for cars to queue on Foxhall Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council plans to redesign the recycling centre site so that cars do not queue on the road, people do not need to walk up steps to throw away items and the facility won’t need to shut to empty or compact containers.

Proposals were unveiled in July as part of a public consultation, with planning permission now being sought as the next stage of the project.

MORE: Big changes unveiled for Foxhall tip

Crucially, the proposals contain a plan to create a feeder lane at the busy Foxhall Road entrance so that traffic can move freely.

Project bosses hope construction can start next year.

Suffolk County Council cabinet member for waste, Paul West, said feedback to the plans had been very positive. Picture: ARCHANT Suffolk County Council cabinet member for waste, Paul West, said feedback to the plans had been very positive. Picture: ARCHANT

Councillor Paul West, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for waste, said: “The expansion to the Foxhall Recycling Centre is to meet both current and future demands on the county’s busiest recycling centre and to improve access into the site.

“The new design will provide queuing capacity within the site and improved access from the public highway.

“The raised level construction will improve access to the containers for site users by removing the need for stairs.

“It means containers can continue to be emptied without the need to close the site.

People will not need to climb up steps to dispose of waste under the new plans for Foxhall Recycling Centre. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN People will not need to climb up steps to dispose of waste under the new plans for Foxhall Recycling Centre. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

“The public consultation was well received, and responses were addressed within the planning application that was submitted.

“The feedback was very positive and welcomed the changes, with some questions asking for clarity mainly on the road and access into the site.”

The feeder lane means that traffic disruption on the busy 60mph road should be reduced and extra queuing capacity in the centre itself means that cars will not have to wait on the road.

A feeder lane to allow traffic into Foxhall Recycling Centre will be created in Foxhall Road as part of the revamp plans. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS A feeder lane to allow traffic into Foxhall Recycling Centre will be created in Foxhall Road as part of the revamp plans. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mr West added that, while the plan is for the site to remain open throughout construction, there will need to be some adaptations during the works which could result in some short periods where it is shut.

Any closures will be announced well in advance, the council said.

Suffolk Highways must also approve the planned changes to the road, which will require traffic management measures during the construction.

The plans are likely to be decided upon later this year with work set to begin in 2021 and completed in 2023.

Foxhall Recycling Centre will not need to close when containers need emptying, under the revamp plans. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Foxhall Recycling Centre will not need to close when containers need emptying, under the revamp plans. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The facility is used by thousands of people each week and receives nearly 12,000 tonnes of recycling waste per year – an estimated 20% of Suffolk’s entire recycling waste.

That demand is only expected to increase with future housing growth.

Funding for the work and anticipated costs have not yet been disclosed.