Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

The headteacher of a leading independent school will accompany two of his pupils as they apologise to the victims of their vandalism spree.

In the early hours of Saturday, January 19, two boys were captured on CCTV walking in Albert Place, Framlingham.

Around 3am, still images from the CCTV appear to show one of the boys pick up an object from the street, approach a parked car close to the River Ore and throw it, smashing the windscreen.

In the morning other residents reported another car windscreen smashed and hanging baskets thrown to the floor.

After one of the cars’ owners took to social media, the community believed they had identified the boys as students of Framlingham College, which houses boarding students.

Now Peter Taylor, headteacher at the college, will be accompanying the boys as they apologise to the victims of their vandalism face-to-face.

Mr Taylor said: “We are mortified as anyone would be – we treasure the relationship between our college and the town that we have built over the last 10 years.

“Since the weekend we have confirmed that the boys involved are students at Framlingham College and their parents have been contacted.

“I have been in touch with all four of the victims affected and we are organising for the repairs to their cars through the college as well.”

Mr Taylor said they were also working with Suffolk police in relation to the vandalism.

The college was quick to respond to reports that its students were involved in the vandalism, issuing a comment on Saturday condemning the behaviour of the boys as “unacceptable” and assuring those in Framlingham they “take great pride in the strong links with the local community”.

The school also apologised for the distress caused to the victims.

Suffolk Constabulary was contacted after the damage wrought by the boys came to light.

A police spokesman said: “We have received two reports of damage to vehicles in Framlingham on the morning of January 19.

“We are aware that more people may have been affected on that night. Enquiries are ongoing.

“We are working with Framlingham College and an officer has visited the school since these incidents were reported.”