Snow

Snow

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

PUBLISHED: 08:03 22 January 2019

Framlingham College. Pitcure: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Framlingham College. Pitcure: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Archant

The headteacher of a leading independent school will accompany two of his pupils as they apologise to the victims of their vandalism spree.

Framlingham College headmaster Paul Taylor Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFramlingham College headmaster Paul Taylor Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In the early hours of Saturday, January 19, two boys were captured on CCTV walking in Albert Place, Framlingham.

Around 3am, still images from the CCTV appear to show one of the boys pick up an object from the street, approach a parked car close to the River Ore and throw it, smashing the windscreen.

In the morning other residents reported another car windscreen smashed and hanging baskets thrown to the floor.

After one of the cars’ owners took to social media, the community believed they had identified the boys as students of Framlingham College, which houses boarding students.

Now Peter Taylor, headteacher at the college, will be accompanying the boys as they apologise to the victims of their vandalism face-to-face.

Mr Taylor said: “We are mortified as anyone would be – we treasure the relationship between our college and the town that we have built over the last 10 years.

“Since the weekend we have confirmed that the boys involved are students at Framlingham College and their parents have been contacted.

“I have been in touch with all four of the victims affected and we are organising for the repairs to their cars through the college as well.”

Mr Taylor said they were also working with Suffolk police in relation to the vandalism.

The college was quick to respond to reports that its students were involved in the vandalism, issuing a comment on Saturday condemning the behaviour of the boys as “unacceptable” and assuring those in Framlingham they “take great pride in the strong links with the local community”.

The school also apologised for the distress caused to the victims.

Suffolk Constabulary was contacted after the damage wrought by the boys came to light.

A police spokesman said: “We have received two reports of damage to vehicles in Framlingham on the morning of January 19.

“We are aware that more people may have been affected on that night. Enquiries are ongoing.

“We are working with Framlingham College and an officer has visited the school since these incidents were reported.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

A paramedic arrived on the Cornhill to aid the man Picture: ARCHANT

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

The former NAMCO building is going to be demolished along with the Morrisons petrol station kiosk and the site will be used for a new petrol station and 25 new car parking spaces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: The Ipswich man who has built the ultimate man cave hideaway in his garden

Most of the furniture inside the man cave has been built by Callum himself. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Ipswich Town legend’s FA cup medal stolen in massive burglary haul

Mr Lambert's home in Sandringham Close was burgled on Friday, January 18 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Most Read

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

A paramedic arrived on the Cornhill to aid the man Picture: ARCHANT

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

The former NAMCO building is going to be demolished along with the Morrisons petrol station kiosk and the site will be used for a new petrol station and 25 new car parking spaces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: The Ipswich man who has built the ultimate man cave hideaway in his garden

Most of the furniture inside the man cave has been built by Callum himself. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Ipswich Town legend’s FA cup medal stolen in massive burglary haul

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sleet and snow showers could hit the region

Sleet and snow showers are expected in the region today Picture: JANICE POULSON

Ingleton Wood leads the way in Suffolk and Essex

Learning the ropes: Toby Oxley, far left, guided by Partner Laura Mansel-Thomas (sitting), James Sheldrake and Lily Green, far right Picture: INGLETON WOOD

Council accused of awarding ‘unlawful’ £15k contract for cemetery work

Hadleigh Guildhall, the home of Hadleigh Town Council Picture: KEITH BAILEY

Top Suffolk sixth form announces new principal for September 2019

One sixth form will have a new principal from September 2019. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Investigation reveals rise in homeless people visiting emergency departments

The number of homeless people visiting A&E at Colchester Hospital has risen sharply over the past six years Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists