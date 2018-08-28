Man claims ‘self defence’ over pub glass attack

A man needed 40 stitches to his face and neck after being struck with a wine glass in an attack in a Woodbridge pub.

Callum Mealing was sitting at the bar in the Angel pub on June 18 when he was allegedly struck with the glass by John Impey, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Charles Kellett, prosecuting, said that prior to the alleged attack the evening had been uneventful, and towards closing time Mr Mealing had gone outside for a cigarette then returned to the bar and sat down.

“Almost immediately the defendant picked up a wine glass from the bar and smashed it into his face,” alleged Mr Kellett.

Mr Mealing’s friend Dino Cleavely pulled the broken glass away from Impey and allegedly suffered injuries to his arm as a result.

The court heard that as a result of the incident Mr Mealing needed 40 stitches in cuts to his eyebrow, cheek and neck.

Impey, 33, of Castle Brooks, Framlingham, has pleaded not guilty to wounding Mr Mealing with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm, and assaulting Dino Cleavely causing him actual bodily harm.

The court heard the incident was witnessed by a member of staff who allegedly saw Impey pick up a glass and “shove” it in Mr Mealing’s face.

Ben Claxton told the court that immediately before the attack with the glass he saw scuffling at the bar.

Giving evidence, Mr Mealing said he had been drinking during the evening with Impey and he hadn’t done anything to provoke the attack on him.

Steven Quigley, who had been in the pub with members of his family, told the court that following the incident he saw the man responsible for the attack in a bush outside the pub.

He said that when he asked him if he was alright the man allegedly replied: “I’m fine. You haven’t seen anyone.”

Shortly afterwards a car pulled up and the man got into it before it drove off.

The court heard that after his arrest Impey claimed he thought he was going to be attacked and had acted in self-defence.

The trial continues.