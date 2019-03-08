E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich underpass filled in with concrete

PUBLISHED: 19:13 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:13 22 September 2019

The old subway underneath Franciscan Way in Ipswich has been filled in. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

The old subway underneath Franciscan Way in Ipswich has been filled in. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

It was perhaps never one of Ipswich's most attractive sights - but now the subway which passed beneath Franciscan Way is officially no more, after it was finally filled in with concrete.

The old subway underneath Franciscan Way in Ipswich has been filled in. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

The underpass was a feature of the former roundabout with Princes Street and Civic Drive for many years.

But it was closed and converted into a crossroads in 2012/13, rendering the underpass unnecessary.

The old subway underneath Franciscan Way in Ipswich has been filled in. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Most of the underpass was filled in as part of that work, but the ramp was left and had to be regularly cleared of water.

Now Suffolk Highways, which looks after and maintains the majority of the county's road network, has filled the rest of the subway in and covered it with topsoil during a three-week operation.

The old subway underneath Franciscan Way in Ipswich has been filled in. The works taking place. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

It Tweeted photographs of the completed work, saying: "The works to infill the subway ramp on Franciscan Way and Civic Drive, #Ipswich are now complete. A massive thank you to our teams & contractors @ManitContracto1 for all their hard work. #TeamWork #Suffolk."

The old subway underneath Franciscan Way in Ipswich has been filled in. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

The old subway underneath Franciscan Way in Ipswich has been filled in. The works taking place. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

The old subway underneath Franciscan Way in Ipswich has been filled in. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

