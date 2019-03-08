Sunshine and Showers

Ipswich Holocaust survivor to share horrors of Auschwitz with town students

PUBLISHED: 12:10 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 20 June 2019

Holocaust survivor Frank Bright. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Holocaust survivor Frank Bright. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A Holocaust survivor will speak to Ipswich students about the horrors of Auschwitz as part of an event to commemorate the death of murdered MP Jo Cox.

Holocaust survivor Frank Bright. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHolocaust survivor Frank Bright. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Frank Bright, who was orphaned as a young boy when his parents were killed in the gas chambers, will be questioned by year-nine students at Northgate High School on Friday, June 21.

The school has said it will be a rare opportunity for the pupils to talk directly to one of the last people in Britain able to offer first-hand testimony of the horrors of the Holocaust.

The 90-year-old, who now lives in Suffolk, was sent to Auschwitz aged 16 with his mother - a week after his father arrived at the camp. Neither of his parents made it out alive.

Mr Bright managed to avoid the gas chambers and he came to Britain after his liberation.

A spokesman for Northgate High School said: "This will be a rare opportunity to see such a nationally renowned Holocaust survivor work so closely with year-nine pupils."

The event is being organised as part of the Great Get Together to commemorate the third anniversary since former Labour MP Jo Cox, a staunch European and defender of immigration who was shot and stabbed outside her constituency surgery a week before the EU referendum.

As well as the event with Mr Bright, during the afternoon there will be a series of presentations incorporating dance, music, history and English.

The school will also be launching two films of migrant stories about people in the school who have come to settle in Britain.

"This is part of a series of national events to commemorate the murder of Jo Cox - however we feel that it rare for a school to organise a whole day event that brings together the community to do this," a Northgate High spokesman said,

"Our aim is to promote and celebrate diversity, as well as our school values around tolerance and respect.

"We will be hosting what we believe is the biggest school-based event in the country, with involvement from over 30 different community groups (over 500 people are involved in total)."

The event has been organised in cooperation with the universities of Suffolk and Essex.

