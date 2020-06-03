E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Some Frankie & Benny’s restaurants may not reopen after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:33 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 03 June 2020

Some Frankie & Benny's may not reopen after the coronavirus lockdown ends PICTURE: Lucy Taylor

Some Frankie & Benny's may not reopen after the coronavirus lockdown ends PICTURE: Lucy Taylor

Fears have been raised over Suffolk’s Frankie & Benny’s restaurants after reports a “large number” of outlets will remain closed after lockdown.

The chain, which has two branches in Ipswich as well as sites in Bury St Edmunds and Colchester, announced in February that it would be closing 90 restaurants by the end of the year.

Now, according to an email seen by the BBC, the owner of dining chain The Restaurant Group (TRG) is set to tell staff on Wednesday that many sites are “no longer viable to trade and will remain closed permanently”.

MORE: Frustration as A14 bridge damaged last summer may not be repaired until 2021

The email adds: “The Covid-19 crisis has significantly impacted our ability to trade profitably, so we’ve taken the tough decision to close these restaurants now.”

Even though it is not clear how many sites will be affected, the BBC says the message was sent to managers in the group’s leisure division, which consists of more than 200 Frankie & Benny’s restaurants.

You may also want to watch:

The BBC says TRG declined to comment on the report.

Find all of our coronavirus coverage here.

In March, TRG was forced to shut a majority of its Chiquito Mexican-style outlets, as well as its Food & Fuel chain of pubs in London, after falling into administration.

The company, which also owns Wagamama and Garfunkel’s, is one of the largest restaurant operators in Britain.

It currently has around 22,000 staff on furlough.

Keep up-to-date with the latest news on coronavirus in Suffolk by joining our Facebook group or subscribing to our daily podcast and newsletter.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

A look inside an Ipswich primary school on its first day back

Children in Year Six at Piper's Vale playing in the playground where eight zones have been sectioned off. Picture: HAZEL GROVE PHOTOS

Most Read

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

A look inside an Ipswich primary school on its first day back

Children in Year Six at Piper's Vale playing in the playground where eight zones have been sectioned off. Picture: HAZEL GROVE PHOTOS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Road closure and ‘Keep Left’ signs coming in as Ipswich eases lockdown

Keep Left signs will be introduced on pedestrian areas like Tavern Street. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Greggs stores in Suffolk could open in weeks after successful takeaway service trial

The Greggs in Martlesham could be among the 800 stores the company is opening mid-June Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Some Frankie & Benny’s restaurants may not reopen after lockdown

Some Frankie & Benny's may not reopen after the coronavirus lockdown ends PICTURE: Lucy Taylor

‘I’ve had interest from the UK and abroad’ - former Blue Smith on search for new club after leaving Sunderland

Tommy Smith's last Ipswich appearance came at Fulham in January 2018. Picture: PAGEPIX

‘Risk of death’ at SnOasis site after reports of anti-social behaviour, council warns

An artist's impression of SnOasis, where there have been reports of anti-social behaviour. Picture: Onslow Suffolk/Snoasis
Drive 24