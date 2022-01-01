Ipswich woman 'honoured' by British Empire Medal for her work supporting BME communities

An Ipswich woman has been awarded a British Empire Medal for her work as a volunteer and trustee at the National Black Police Association and for her services to Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities in Suffolk.

Franstine Jones was the first female president of the National Black Police Association and currently heads up BInspyred - an organisation she founded that provides equality training, as well as coaching and mentoring for those from Black, Asian, and other ethnic minority backgrounds.

"I'm absolutely honoured to have been recognised," said Mrs Jones. "It's really nice to feel that the work that you do is received in such a positive way.

"It makes me feel like what I do is of value, because sometime you do feel when you're fighting for justice for people or fighting against prejudice and discrimination that you're hitting your head against a wall.

"When I do help those people and they do get a positive outcome from it I do feel great."