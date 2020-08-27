E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Fred. Olsen cruises to set sail again before Easter

PUBLISHED: 19:24 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:24 27 August 2020

Ipswich-based cruise liner Fred. Olsen is looking to set sail again before Easter Picture: FRED.OLSEN

Fred.Olsen

Local cruise company Fred. Olsen is planning to set sail again before Easter as it looks to launch its two newest ships.

The cruise liner hopes to have three of its fleet back in the water in March and April next year, although its Balmoral ship is set to set sail even earlier.

Its newest ships, Bolette and Borealis, will take on the existing itineraries for the previous Boudicca and Black Watch ships alongside Braemear.

The cruise operator bought the two new ships during lockdown, and they are set to increase the company’s guest capacity by 30%.

Guests will again be able to book their holidays – now for the new ships – from early September, with trips on the Bolette set to go on sale on Monday, September 7 and the Borealis on Tuesday, September 15.

A date has not yet been set for the return of the Balmoral, although the company plans for it to be the first of its ships to set sail.

Fred Olsen Jr, chairman of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said the company can’t wait to invite guests back on board.

Mr Olsen said: “We have really missed taking our guests on their holidays this year.

“Without our guests, there is no vibrancy, no life and no fun on board our ships, and we can’t wait to be able to offer them the award-winning cruises for which we are renowned once again.”

Peter Deer, managing director, added customers can expect a refreshed fleet with that “Fred. Olsen touch”.

Mr Deer said: “We are so pleased to be able to share our ‘back in the water’ plans with our guests. When they join us back on board, they will do so aboard a refreshed fleet.

“We have been working hard to add that ‘Fred. Olsen touch’ to our two new ships, Bolette and Borealis, so they are ready to offer the Fred. Olsen experience that our returning guests know and love, and enchant those joining us for the very first time.”

Guests can still book holidays for the Boudicca and Black Watch until the two new ships are launched and will have their bookings transferred automatically to the new ships.

The company’s fleet has been stored at Babcock’s waterside manufacturing and repair facility in Rosyth, Scotland, during the pandemic.

Hit hard by lockdown, the company made a third of its head-office staff redundant earlier this month.

